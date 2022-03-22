Iconic Jersey City, NJ restaurant reopens for indoor dining

If you haven't been to Jersey City recently, you now have one more reason to make the trip. JC's iconic restaurant Razza finally opened last Thursday, St. Patrick's Day, for indoor dining.

Razza is the Pizzeria of the year for 2021 but was closed for indoor dining for a while during the pandemic.

Dan Richer is the creator of Razza and the author of the New York Times bestseller "The Joy of Pizza: Everything You Need To Know."

The restaurant opened in 2012 in the former Majestic Theatre Building to rave reviews, but success didn't come right away. The place was in a part of Jersey City that still had yet to reach its current status or potential. But through perseverance, hard work, and figuring out how to offer the best pizza in the tri-state area, maybe the country, they thrived.

You must make a reservation and the seating is limited.

They managed to pivot during the long shutdowns of the pandemic here in New Jersey and did a very brisk take-out business, but now you can enjoy this jewel of Jersey City's revival in person.

Along with their award-winning pizza, Razza offers a tempting small plate and salad selection. Richer's pursuit of the perfect pizza dough also led him to make some of the best bread around. They also serve wine, beer and seasonally inspired cocktails.

You've got to get there when they're open. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 275 Grove St., Jersey City.

