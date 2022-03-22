$20 An Hour? Six Flags Announces Significant Wage Increases For Hourly Employees

Six Flags Great Adventure just announced pretty significant pay increases for its employees.

The Jackson, NJ theme park says that most hourly positions inside the massive theme park will now pay between $15 and $20 an hour.

Hourly wages for ride operators will increase to $20 during the park’s busiest times, the park announced on Tuesday in a press release.

Meanwhile, other key positions such as security, lifeguards, and landscapers will now range from $16 to $18 per hour.

“This wage increase demonstrates our commitment to being the employer of choice for central New Jersey,” Park President John Winkle said in a statement on Tuesday.

Leadership positions inside the park will offer even bigger wages for the employees.

Six Flags Great Adventure Prepares For Busy 2022 Season

It’s "go time" for the popular amusement park’s 2022 season.

Their Wild Safari opened this past weekend. Six Flags Great Adventure opens on April 2. Their water park, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, will open for the season on May 14.

Applications can be filled out online on their website by clicking here, by texting FUN to 732-307-6688, or by visiting them in person in Jackson (from 11 am until 7 pm daily).

“We want to recruit team members who will maintain our high standards of safety and guest service, and it’s crucial that we offer competitive wages to attract and retain these top employees,” the park’s president said today.

The 510-acre park (including the theme park, safari, and water park) is the second-largest theme park in the world, trailing only Disney’s Animal Kingdom.