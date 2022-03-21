Trenton Mercer Airport in Ewing, NJ Building New Improved Terminal
Planet Princeton is reporting that Mercer County has been given FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approval to build a new and improved passenger terminal at Trenton Mercer Airport in Ewing Township.
This is great news for locals who love the convenience of having an airport near by but would love for it to be a little more up to date.
The current terminal was built in the 1970s and with the demand for air travel increasing, it's time for some new digs. Improvements will be made in baggage handling and screening, security checkpoints, and what the article calls "customer comforts" like concessions, waiting areas, and restrooms. There will be 10 ticket counters and a covered parking garage within walking distance of the terminal. The new modern terminal would also have a four airplane gate.
Some locals are against the new project saying the improvements would create air, water, and noise pollution. An "Environmental Assessment" was done and it was determined that the airport improvements would not have a negative affect on the environment.
Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes said in a statement, "The existing terminal at Trenton-Mercer Airport is about one-third the size it should be for the number of travelers currently using it. As we emerge from the coronavirus crisis we expect an increasing demand for leisure travel, and nationwide and at Trenton-Mercer, we are seeing airlines adding new flights and reviving old ones."
Anybody else getting the itch to travel somewhere all of a sudden? Lol.
The construction of the new terminal is expected to take about two years.
For more information, click here.
