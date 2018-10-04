Imagine Dragons have their own sneakers!

Imagine Dragons and Zappos have teamed up and created two pairs of shoes for purchase. Proceeds will go to the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which supports children battling pediatric cancer and their families.

Tim Cantor was the artist who designed the sneakers and is not a stranger to Imagine Dragons, as he designed the bands cover art for their Smoke + Mirrors album back in 2015.

(Zappos)

I think we've all known someone at one point in our lives who has had cancer. When kids get cancer, it absolutely breaks my heart! They should be able to be kids, not sitting at hospitals receiving treatment. The Tyler Robinson Foundation is a wonderful organization and I applaud the Imagine Dragons for getting involved with them!

Each paid of shoes is $79.95 and shipping is free! If you wanna grab yours, click here!

(ABC News Radio)