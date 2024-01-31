Insane Delays Reported on I-95 South into Center City Philadelphia, PA
Heads up if you're traveling into Center City this morning on I-95.
An accident blocking the two right lines right in the area of the Vine Street Expressway is causing a hefty backup. That's around exit 22.
And it has caused a MASSIVE traffic jam in the area.
94.5 PST's traffic partners at Total Traffic Philadelphia report that I-95 southbound is jammed back to Cottman Avenue (Exit 30).
In fact, the total travel time from Cottman down to the Vine Street Expressway is about 90 minutes.
