International Travelers Now Must Show Negative COVID Test to Enter US

Brand new Covid-19 restrictions have been put in place by the CDC. This time they are making a mandate that all international travelers flying into the United States to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight. The CDC released a statement on Tuesday saying its "expanding the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to all air passengers entering the United States."

This new order will go into effect on January 26 and this is for everyone, even United States citizens. According to People, if you want to enter into the country you are "required to get a viral test (a test for current infection) within the 3 days before their flight to the U.S. departs, and provide written documentation of their laboratory test result (paper or electronic copy) to the airline or provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19."

You have to actually show proof that you don't have the coronavirus. Airline staff are required to check each passengers documentation. If for some reason a passenger can't show proof that they are covid negative, or they refused to take a test, they can't get on the airplane. Simple.

A few weeks ago the CDC made a rule travelers must show proof of a negative test result within three days of flying into the U.S. from the United Kingdom. According to People, a more aggressive strain of coronavirus was found there. People on social media are calling it Super Covid. Now that rule has expanded to all countries.