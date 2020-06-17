Iron Hill Brewery- Newtown is open for business!

I have been waiting for what feels like forever for this restaurant to open!

Not going to lie I was very scared that the restaurant would not open due to the pandemic, but to my surprise, they are open and ready to go!

When I was a college student, it was so important to both me and my friends that we had a great spot to eat and just relax. That's when we fell in love with Iron Hill in West Chester, Pennsylvania. We would go about once a week just for a drink alone, and we would eat there every other week. Can you imagine just how much money we spent there?

Their menu has items such as pizza, huge salads, and the best burgers you will ever have. I have never been a beer girl, but they have so many options that it is hard to not find one you like.

Iron Hill Brewery became a legacy on November 14, 1996, in Newark Delaware. The restaurant has been doing well ever since!