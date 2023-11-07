Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car in Your Own Driveway in New Jersey?

The weather is starting to get really chilly in New Jersey and there's nothing worse than waking up early for work and getting in a freezing cold car! It's always a better day when you can jump in your car and get ready for your morning commute in your toasty warm car with your heated seats on.

It's truly one of life's simple pleasures. Whether you have to run outside and warm up your car in your PJs or if you have a fancy automatic start button on your keys, is it illegal to actually do so in New Jersey?

Is It Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In New Jersey?

Technically, yes, it can be considered illegal to warm up your car when you're not in it in New Jersey. Isn't that mind-blowing? Why would they make automatic start buttons if you aren't allowed to use them?

There are a few loopholes when it comes to idling though and no, you won't receive a ticket every time you start your car before heading somewhere this winter. According to nj.gov, this is considered idling and the rules on idling are as follows: "Idling occurs when a motor vehicle with a diesel or gasoline engine is running but the vehicle is not in motion."

Technically starting your car and letting it run outside could be considered illegal. The law does state that cars can not be idling for a period of time longer than 3 minutes. I'd say it's pretty safe to assume we all are guilty of leaving our cars running for longer periods of time than this, especially on a cold winter day in New Jersey.

Next time you plan on starting your car before a trip to the grocery store or before work, remember this law!

