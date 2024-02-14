Is It Illegal To Dump Your Trash In Your NJ Neighbor’s Bins?

We’ve all been in the same situation where you see your neighbor’s garbage can out front of their house and you sneak a few of your extra wrappers.

No harm done though, right? It doesn’t matter who you are or where you live, you’ve for sure done this before, there’s no shame. Although we all just feel like it’s no big deal, is it possible we’re committing a crime while putting our own trash in somebody else’s dumpster?

With all of the craziness of everyday life, I’m sure there are pounds of trash that have been placed in just whatever trash cans are closest. You would just automatically assume it’s always better to pick up the random litter on the streets and put it in someone else’s garbage can.

Although everyone thinks they’re helping keep the streets clean, are they really setting themselves up for catching a charge?

According to NJ's laws,

It It Illegal To Put Your Trash In Someone Else's Bin in New Jersey?

Putting your trash in someone else’s trash can in New Jersey may be considered illegal. The law itself sounds a little dramatic, but according to nj.gov any improper disposal of trash is against the law, and your trash can is considered to be private property if we're being technical.

Some people will put their trash in other trash cans to avoid getting charged extra money, but even if you’re on a walk through your neighborhood and you throw a bottle of water in someone’s bin, you could pay a fine that costs somewhere between $2,500 to $10,000.

