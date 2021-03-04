Is It Rude to Put Your Phone Face-Down on a Date?

When you’re in a relationship, there are certain behaviors that you just don’t do.

Don’t cheat.

Don’t lie.

Don’t put your phone face down.

During the Michael and Maddie Mindbender on Wednesday, we got into a discussion about good table manners and how poor table manners would be very unattractive.

“Being on your phone would be the worst quality,” I said.

“Agreed,” said Michael. “I always keep my phone face down.”

Gazelle and I shared a look as if to say, Well, that’s not good, either.

I explained to Michael that putting your phone face down while on a date or in the presence of your significant other implies that you’re hiding something.

“It’s awfully suspicious,” I said to him.

Michael's mind was blown. “No way! I put it face down as a sign that the other person has my undivided attention," he said.

“Or that you’re hiding something,” chimed in Gazelle.

Maybe it’s the separation of the generations or maybe Michael has been out of the dating game for far too long, but I stay true to “Team Face Up” while Michael is “Team Face Down” all the way.

Truthfully, the phone should be nowhere in sight if you are on a date, but if you are going to have it out, I will take notice if you decide to flip it over. If you are turning the phone over for courtesy reasons, why have the phone out at all? Just keep it put away. My millennial mind processes a flipped-over phone as a man with a secret.

What do you think, am I overthinking it or does Michael need to rethink his little habit?