There’s only a little bit of time left where it’s socially acceptable to open Disney + after a long day and binge all of your favorite Halloween classics.

I’m one of those people that secretly do it year-round, but the time for posting it on your Snapchat story to show everyone you’re being festive is almost up. I think any spooky or scary movie can be considered a Halloween movie, personally.

My lineup always consists of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, Beetlejuice, and I always have to throw in It’s The Great Pumpin, Charlie Brown. These are a few of my favorites, but are they a part of the world's most binge-worthy Halloween classics?

The ultimate list of binge-worthy Halloween movies according to TikTok has been released and it’s time to see if we all have the same lineup of Halloween classics, or if New Jersey’s go-to movies are more out of the box compared to other parts of the world. Here is the list of Halloween classics you have to make sure to watch before Halloween this year.

#5 - American Psycho

This movie is such a classic, but I’m not sure if it deserves to be a part of the top 5 in my opinion. This movie came in at #5 on the list.

#4 - Beetlejuice

This is one of my all-time favorites. People will love to argue that this movie isn’t considered a Halloween movie, but why would there be a whole section dedicated to it in Spirit of Halloween if it wasn’t

#3 - Coraline

My Gen Z kids will know this one. I had an obsession with Coraline when it was released in 2009 and I still love it.

#2 - IT

Stephen King is the literal king of spooky classics. I would say this would be on my list every year, but I’m horrified of clowns, and every time I see even a picture of Pennywise I have nightmares for a week.

#1 - Get Out

I had no idea people considered this a Halloween movie, but it is a thriller so I’ll say it counts. This movie takes the #1 spot with 1,300,000,000 views on TikTok.

Apparently, these are the top 5 most watched and highly rated movies to watch during Halloween time according to ubiquitinfluence.com. Personally, Corpse Bride, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and other Halloween classics ranked too low for me! How about you?

