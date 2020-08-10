It Now Looks Like Rutgers Will Not Play Football This Year

Just 5 days ago, Rutgers and the rest of the Big Ten Conference released their 2020 football schedule, but reports circulating today suggest that the conference will cancel its season as early as tomorrow.

This morning on The Dan Patrick Show on 920 The Jersey - Fox Sports Radio, Patrick revealed that reliable sources had told him that the Big Ten and Pac 12 conferences would announce the cancelation of its seasons tomorrow (Aug. 11).

Rutgers joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014. At the time, it was widely reported that the New Jersey university was chosen to join the elite conference because it was in the number one television market in the country, New York.

The Big Ten Conference is made up of 14 colleges. In addition to Rutgers, the conference includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin,

According to usatoday.com, the Big Ten generated $759 million in revenue in 2018, which far exceeded "any comparable annual figure for a college sports conference."

The website cleveland.com says that Rutgers made almost $27 million in revenue from Big Ten Conference distributions in 2019. The school made an additional $8.4 million in revenue from football ticket sales and $6.1 million for royalties and licensing fees.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off of 2 of the most disappointing seasons in the school's history which dates back to 1869.

The Knights finished 1-11 in 2018 and 2-10 in 2019. The last time the program had a winning record was during the 2014 season when it finished 8-5 and earned a trip to the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit where it beat North Carolina 40-21.