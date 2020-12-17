It’s a Christmas Miracle – Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Returning

Remember when Taco Bell made 2020 even worse by taking away some of our favorite menu items? They basically got rid of half of my usual order, and it was truly heartbreaking. And I know I'm not alone, because the internet flipped out when they took our favorites away.

But it looks like they're back for some redemption just in time for the end of the year. Will this save 2020? Probably not, but I know it will help make it easier. Taco Bell is bringing back a menu item that changed the game.

I'll never forget the first time I tried nacho fries. I literally felt like my entire life leading up to that moment had been lacking. Once you try Taco Bell's Nacho Fries, there's no going back. But the WORST part about those fries? Taco Bell has way too much fun bringing them back, and then taking them away for a while.

But luckily this time it's the good news in that scenario. Nacho Fries are coming back. It's a Christmas miracle! I know you probably usually have like ham or some fancy dinner on Christmas Eve, but it's 2020. Ditch the tradition and have some Taco Bell Nacho Fries for your Christmas Eve dinner.

So they return to the menu on December 24. But per usual, I think it's safe to assume they aren't being permanently added to the menu. So be sure to indulge as much as possible while they're around so when they take them away again we wont miss them too much.

They're also adding $1 Loaded Nacho Taco, Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack and Bacon Club Chalupa to the menu.

