The “Taco Tuesday” War is Over! NJ Can FINALLY Score Free Taco Bell Tacos!

Taco lovers of New Jersey, rejoice!! Taco Tuesday in New Jersey has been FREED!

Actually, it's always been possible to enjoy delicious tacos on Tuesdays in New Jersey - restaurants just weren't allowed to say it. Until now!

Why was "Taco Tuesday" banned in New Jersey?

In May, Taco Bell launched a campaign to cancel the "Taco Tuesday" trademark everywhere, so that anyone who sells or makes tacos could freely say "Taco Tuesday" in every state. But one restaurant in New Jersey refused to let it go.

Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar located in Somers Point, New Jersey trademarked the phrase "Taco Tuesday" in 1979, and they were refusing to let it go, no matter how much Taco Bell asked.

Their stance is still loud and clear on their website:

"The Original Taco Tuesday®... We served our first tacos on a Tuesday night in February 1979... It's been history ever since."

Taco Bell finally wins the battle

After a months long battle, Gregory's Restaurant has finally relinquished their claim on the trademark. Did Taco Bell pay them off? The answer in unclear, 6ABC Philadelphia reports.

FREE Taco Bell tacos for New Jersey (finally!)

To celebrate the victory, New Jerseyans will be able to score a FREE "Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos on November 21 through the Taco Bell app, no purchase necessary." Yep, November 21 is a Tuesday!

Taco Tuesday for all! Take advantage of the deal when you can!

