This Iconic Cherry Hill Deli is Expanding to Montgomery County, PA!

If you've been a fan of this legendary Jewish deli in Cherry Hill, good new! You'll be able to enjoy those gloriously stacked sandwiches in New Jersey and Pennsylvania!

The Kibitz Room, located at 100 Springdale Rd in Cherry Hill, has announced that they're planning to expand their business to a second location in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania! They made the announcement on their Facebook page today:

"We are proud to announce The Kibitz Room is finally expanding to a new location in Montgomery County, PA in early 2024…bringing all the traditional Jewish favorites. More details to come!"

Where exactly in Montgo are they opening? No word on that yet, but we'll keep an eye for for details to come.

The Kibitz Room needs no introduction. They're famous for their mile-high corned beef, pastrami and brisket sandwiches, stacked with all the meat you can handle.

Their menu also includes burgers, hot dogs, salads, soups, knishes, specialty fish sandwiches , smoked fish platters, and more. They also have a special holiday menu too.

They're also the home of the famous "Kibitz Room Challenge", where one person has to eat one G.B.M.F., one order of potato salad, one order of coleslaw and one of each pickle in 45 minutes or less. If you complete the challenge, the $95 sandwich is free and you get your picture up on their wall.

Stay tuned for more details to come on the new location!

