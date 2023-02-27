A Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A Just Banned Teenagers

A popular fast food chain restaurant in Southeastern Pennsylvania is banning minors from dining alone after they say there were a series of “unacceptable behaviors" from the unaccompanied minors.

It’s all taking place at the Chick-fil-A on Buckwalter Road in Royersford, Pa. (that’s in Montgomery Country).

The restaurant has now banned guests under 16 from dining inside the restart without an adult present. They shared the news in a lengthy message shared on Facebook last week.

“While we love being a community restaurant and serving guests of all ages, some issues need to be addressed,” they wrote in the Facebook message, which was first shared on February 22.



When area schools are not open (on Saturdays and holidays) children and teens are dropped off at a nearby bounce park before they walk over to the restaurant, they said. And that has apparently made for an unpleasant experience.

The unaccompanied minors are loud, and disrespectful to employees and they even mistreat the property, Chick-fil-a said.

“To dine in our restaurant, anyone under the age of 16 is required to be accompanied by an adult. If not accompanied by an adult, they may come in to purchase food, but must take it to go," the post read.

The behavior of the teens that have been misbehaving has been quite jarring, based on the post.

Google Google Maps loading...

“Employees are laughed at, made fun of, and treated rudely. Employees are cursed at and ignored when they ask the children and teens to either change their behavior or leave,” the post says.

For their part, the restaurant is not blaming parents, by the way.

“Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries. We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant,” they say.

This is not the first move in southeastern Pennsylvania. Some Wawa stores in the Philadelphia area have started closing as a result of rowdy teenagers.

Wawa-Mare of Easttown AP loading...

Since last fall, the Wawa in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia has been closing from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily. That’s the time of the day that Roxborough High School dismisses students. At the time, PhillyMag.com reported that some kids were causing trouble in the store.

https://www.facebook.com/CFARoyersford/posts/pfbid07Gn5wLUd3tvyZoxqHrJYCpvhwZWnZQYMWW6LEpvGUeHpUqcoNE23NQxWc4qgjsgAl

Will other Chick-fil-A's follow suit? I suspect they may.



LOOK: 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in America From fire rainbows to bioluminescent bays, America is home to some truly bizarre natural phenomena. See Stacker 's list of 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in the U.S.



