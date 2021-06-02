It’s Official: North Wildwood Irish Fall Festival Is Back for 2021

With the COVID vaccinations rolling out all over the Garden State, things are finally getting back to some kind of new normal.

All signs are pointing to the 2021 summer concert season and music festivals slowly coming back. More new and rescheduled shows and tours are announced every day.

Also coming back this year is the 2021 North Wildwood Irish Fall Festival on September 24th, 25th, and 26th according to the N. Wildwood Irish Fall Festival Facebook page.

The largest Irish festival on the east coast will be held along Olde New Jersey Avenue and surrounding pubs in N. Wildwood. Get ready for Irish dancing, music, food, and craft vendors all celebrating Irish heritage.

Other events are also scheduled to coincide with Irish Fall Festival including a 5K Run, a mile walk, golf tournament, Irish dance lessons, a beer garden, and a Catholic mass.

A parade will wrap up the festival on Sunday starting on Surf Avenue from 20th and Olde New Jersey avenues. The 2020 version of the festival was canceled due to COVID concerns.

sources: wildwoodsnj.com facebookpage: N. Wildwood Irish Fall Festival

