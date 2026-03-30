Attention shoppers. One of the top indoor shopping malls in the country is right here in Pennsylvania, according to USA Today, and there's so much more to do there than just shop.

There's certainly no shortage of shopping malls in the U.S. I bet there's one in your city or town, and if not, I'm sure there's one not far away. Going to the mall is more than just a trip to buy something you need these days, it's a social outing. You meet a friend to chat and shop. Many malls have great restaurants. Some malls still have theaters to catch the latest movies. It was a rite of passage when you were a teenager to have your parents drop you off at the mall to hang out with your friends. Ahhh, the memories.

USA Today readers vote for Top 5 U.S. Malls

USA Today 10BEST editors and other experts looked at the many factors that would make a mall a great one like variety of stores, dining and entertainment options, ease of access, and cool events, then nominated their favorites. Next up, readers voted to come up with this Top 5 U.S. Malls list. Can you guess which Pennsylvania mall made the list? Keep reading to find out.

How many have you been to? Here are the Top 5 U.S. Malls:

1. Aventura Mall - Aventura, Florida

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It's the biggest mall in Florida with over 300 stores, restaurants, and experiences.

2. Mall of America - Bloomington, Minnesota

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This is the biggest mall in America. There are 4 levels, a theme park, and aquarium, and more.

3. Galleria Dallas - Dallas Texas

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You'd think this is just a normal mall until you see the indoor ice skating rink. So cool.

4. The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards - New York City

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It's an upscale shopping mall that blends into New York City near the Vessel.

And, we finally get to the Pennsylvania mall that's something special.

5. King of Prussia Mall - King of Prussia, PA

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It's massive. You'll find 450 retail stores including major department stores, restaurants, and the newly added, Netflix House, and interactive experience based off the streaming services shows.

To see more, click here.