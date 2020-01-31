Win Tickets to Justin Bieber’s Changes Tour Before You Can Buy Them – PST APP EXCLUSIVE

Justin Bieber's "Changes" Tour is coming to Philadelphia this summer, and PST wants to see YOU at the show. We're giving you a chance to win tickets BEFORE you can buy them. Just enter below using the PST app, and you could win a pair of tickets to the incredible show:

Bieber's Changes Tour will hit the Lincoln Financial Field in Philly on August 1 with support from Kehlani & Jaden Smith.

You better hurry though. This contest is ONLY available on the PST app this weekend (January 31 through February 2). The best part?

These tickets are SO HOT that they haven't even gone on sale yet. Tickets for the tour don't go on sale for the general public until February 14 at 12 noon ET. Click here for more details.

Yeah, we're LOVE hooking YOU up with EXCLUSIVE opportunities for the hottest shows in our area.

Bieber's highly anticipated "Changes" album drops on February 14. The album's first single, "Yummy," is one of our favorite tracks, and it's available everywhere music is sold right now. And, of course, we LOVE playing the song on PST.

If you're not our lucky winner, don't worry. Click here for more details on how you can buy tickets (starting February 14).

WPST-FM's standard contest rules apply. No purchase necessary, this contest is ONLY available on the 94.5 PST app. It expires at 1 am ET on Monday, February 3, 2019. Winner will be contacted shortly after.