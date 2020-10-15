Jason Aldean has sold his spectacular beach house in Florida for $2.375 million, and according to pictures and property records, the place was worth every penny and more.

Realtor.com reports that Aldean and his wife, Brittany, purchased the 4-story luxury beach house on Saint George Island, right along the Gulf of Mexico, for $1.8 million in 2015, and they listed it for sale in February of 2020 for $3,295,000.

They dropped the price to $3,195,000 in March, and reduced it to $2,950,000 in June before lowering their asking price one final time in July, re-listing it at $2,595,000. The couple sold the property on Sept. 16, 2020, for $2,375,000, according to real estate listings.

The 7-bedroom, 8 1/2 bathroom beach mansion boasts a total of 6,983 square feet of living space. Four of the bedrooms are complete master suites with their own bathrooms, and two children's suites feature built-in bunk beds, playrooms and their own separate bathrooms.

The house is situated in an exclusive private, gated community called St. George Plantation. Built in 2006, it also features a large screened porch and a private pool, and the luxurious home sits just 350 feet from the beach.

Aldean and his wife and kids will still have plenty of exclusive vacation time in Florida. They recently purchased another beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., that sits right on the Gulf of Mexico, paying $4.1 million for a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house in Santa Rosa in August of 2020.

The superstar has made some major real estate moves in recent years. He previously owned a massive 4,000-square-foot rural estate on 1,400 acres southwest of Nashville, which he listed for sale for $4.6 million in 2017, and he and Brittany also sold their primary residence, a one-of-a-kind rural castle, for $7 million in 2019.

The couple also spent several years building their dream home on a piece of rural land somewhere outside of Nashville, and they moved in June, sharing pictures on social media of a vast modern mansion that looks like a luxury resort, featuring its own bowling alley and a pool area that looks like it belongs at a water park. The total square footage of that house and its price tag are not a matter of public record.

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Previous Fairytale Mansion: