WATCH VIDEO: Emotional Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce Announces Retirement

It's a sad day in Philadelphia sports history.

One of Philly's most iconic athletes ever has announced his retirement.

Beloved Eagles Center, Jason Kelce, shared the news at a press conference held at the Eagle's training facility on Monday afternoon.

Kelce was emotional for the entire press conference stopping to cry several times during the nearly 45-minute address.

The room was not only filled with reporters and Eagles officials, but it also included his family (mother Donna, brother Travis, and more).

Get our free mobile app

Jason spent more than 45 minutes recounting his career, which was filled with thank you to coaches, fellow players, and influences from his childhood to today.

You can watch more coverage here:



This is a developing story. We'll update this article as more information is available.