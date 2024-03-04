WATCH VIDEO: Emotional Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce Announces Retirement

WATCH VIDEO: Emotional Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce Announces Retirement

Getty Images

It's a sad day in Philadelphia sports history.

One of Philly's most iconic athletes ever has announced his retirement.

Beloved Eagles Center, Jason Kelce, shared the news at a press conference held at the Eagle's training facility on Monday afternoon.

Kelce was emotional for the entire press conference stopping to cry several times during the nearly 45-minute address.

The room was not only filled with reporters and Eagles officials, but it also included his family (mother Donna, brother Travis, and more).

Get our free mobile app

Jason spent more than 45 minutes recounting his career, which was filled with thank you to coaches, fellow players, and influences from his childhood to today.

You can watch more coverage here: 

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as more information is available.

Taylor Swift's Best Pictures From Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Season

Taylor Swift's love of the Kansas City Chiefs seems to mirror her love of boyfriend Travis Kelce. At first, she was a little awkward, but by the end of the season, she'd grown passionate for both.

Here are 29 of the best pictures of Swift and her posse from this NFL season and playoffs. There is one more game to go, but it's not clear if she'll make it to the Super Bowl since she has a concert in Tokyo the night before. Either way, watch as her fandom gains confidence and friends.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: jason kelce, Philadelphia news
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST