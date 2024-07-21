Kelce Mix! The Kelce Brothers Are Selling Their 3 Favorite Cereals in 1 This Fall!

What are your top 3 favorite cereals of all time?

If you're thinking back to your childhood days, you might be thinking Frosted Flakes...Lucky Charms...Honey Nut Cheerios...Cookie Crisp... we could go on and on thinking of those sugary morning delights.

Reports Of Sickness After Eating Lucky Charms Cereal Has The Food And Drug Administration Investigating Getty Images loading...

Now if you take your 3 favorite cereals and combined them into one cereal to rule them all, what would they be? Because the Kelce Brother just made theirs!

Jason and Travis Kelce have just teamed up with General Mills to create a cereal that combined their 3 favorite cereal into one! It's called...Kelce Mix! ('Kelce Krunch' would have also been a solid option if you ask me!)

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Getty Images loading...

Kelce Mix is made up of Jason and Travis' favorites, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and Reese's Puffs. An interesting mix of flavors, to say the least!

This is an exciting venture for General Mills, who released a statement:

"A first-of-its-kind cereal from General Mills, Kelce Mix Cereal combines the brothers’ top three favorite cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and REESE’S PUFFS cereal into one delicious bowl. And that’s not all! Fans can also get their hands on four different limited-edition Kelces’ Pick collectible boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios (another top fave of the brothers), Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and REESE’S PUFFS cereal, which feature the brothers on packaging, giving their stamp of approval."

The story of how this all came about it pretty cool. It all started when Jason and Travis revealed their top favorite cereals on an episode of their popular New Heights podcast.

The company has been scouting them ever since, and now here we are!

When can I buy Kelce Mix?

We won't have to wait very long! Just in time for back-to-school, Kelce Mix will hit the shelves in September!

