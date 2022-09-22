Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles ‘Spitgate’ Happened Because ‘People Will Look for Drama Anywhere’

Olivia Wilde is finally addressing one of the controversies surrounding her movie Don't Worry Darling: spitgate.

Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday (Sept. 21), the actress and director confirmed Harry Styles did not spit on his co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

"He did not," she insisted, laughing when Colbert asked her if the alleged spit truly took place.

"I think it's a perfect example of people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact. He really didn't," she continued.

Wilde's statement comes after Pine's rep denied the allegations earlier this month.

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist," the actor's rep said.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer also weighed in on the allegations, joking about them during a concert.

"It's wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fret not, we're back," he joked during a concert at Madison Square Garden.

Wilde's appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert wasn't her only recent stop on the promotional trail. She also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she addressed some of the rumored incidents surrounding the cast and production of her upcoming film.

"It's hard sometimes, but at the end of the day, I'm so lucky. I'm so lucky and there's people dealing with so many really hard things. My stuff is out there, but I'm alive, and my kids are alive, and that's what gets me through," she said.

Don't Worry Darling hits theaters Sept. 23.