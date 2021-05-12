Jay-Z to Be Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Jay-Z will now be among the seven music acts to be inducted into this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The rhymer will join the ranks of rappers like Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Run-DMC, the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, N.W.A, Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., who were all inducted in previous years.

On Wednesday (May 12), the 2021 inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were announced and the 51-year-old Brooklyn native is one of many artists tapped to join the legendary ranks. The ceremony will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Oct. 30. The fans will be able to view the induction live on HBO Max and stream the awards on the same platform.

Hov will be inducted into the performer category. Rock bands Foo Fighters and The Go-Go's, singers Tina Turner and Carole King, and Utopia member Todd Rundgren have also been inducted under the same pretenses. Every performer who has been inducted released their first single at least 25 years ago.

Last year, The Notorious B.I.G. was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The posthumous acknowledgment of Biggie's success took place in November of 2020 at a prerecorded ceremony, which also aired on HBO.

LL Cool J is another rapper who will be honored for his work in hip-hop at this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. LL will receive the Music Excellence Award. The Queens-bred rapper was nominated for the Rock Hall in 2019.

Congratulations Jay-Z and LL Cool J.