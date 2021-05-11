Most Popular Cars in Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Has it ever happened to you that you buy a car and after you purchased it you start noticing that a lot of people have that same car? Maybe you just got a car that is extremely popular in either New Jersey or Pennsylvania without even knowing it. There is really nothing wrong with that.
According to Edmunds, in New Jersey the most popular car is the Honda CR-V and in Pennsylvania is the Ford F-series.
We have a list of the 5 most popular cars in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.