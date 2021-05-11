Eagles Schedule Ranked As Easiest in NFL

The 2021 Philadelphia Eagles schedule will be released on Wednesday night, and while we don't yet know when the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on certain opponents, we do know the opponents that they will play in 2021.

And it is easiest slate of games in the league when you look at their opponents 2020 winning percentage, with the combined winning percentage of their opponents sitting at just .430 (117-155) from a year ago.

The Eagles are the only team in the NFL that has a strength of schedule below .450.

The team will face 10 different teams that failed to qualify for the NFL p[layoffs in 2020 with only four games against 2020 playoff qualifiers, Washington, Kansas City, New Orleans and the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of that group, only three, actually had a record above .500 last season.

In 2020, the team faced a brutal schedule, featuring eight playoff teams, including a stretch that saw them face Cleveland, Seattle, Green Bay and New Orleans.

They had a difficult strength of schedule that year, fresh off a 2019 playoff appearance. This time around things could be a bit easier when it comes to securing wins in the regular season, facing a last place slate.