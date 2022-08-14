‘Jealous’ Woman Annoyed by Friend’s ‘Excessive’ Vacation Posts on Social Media

Most people probably don't worry too much about what their friends think about their vacation photos on social media, instead assuming they're just happy for them — but that wasn't the case for one woman who took to Mumsnet to complain about her friend's supposedly "excessive" vaycay posts.

On the parenting forum, the woman explained her "Facebook friend" recently went abroad on vacation and had been updating social media with photos from her international holiday.

"They just posted 75 holiday snaps on Facebook," the woman complained.

"Am I being unreasonable to think that this is excessive? Incidentally, they have dozens of random 'friends' so they've just told the world that the house is empty so please burgle [rob] it," she added.

In the comments section, Mumsnet users were baffled by the woman's post, with many suggesting she was "jealous" of her friend.

"Aww are you jealous? Unless they've made it public I don't see the problem with this unless they're friends with burglars," one person wrote, while another commented: "You don’t have to look, they may have a house sitter."

"Meh… their wall, their choice, if you don't want to see, then snooze them," another suggested.

However, some agreed with the woman's belief that the friend had gone overboard with her vacation updates.

"I agree. Maybe a few token pictures to click through, but 75? If people on social media were actually looking through all of those pictures that would be strange," one person wrote, while another commented: "Some people think they are influencers and that people are glued to their every move."