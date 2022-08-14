Teachers Are Getting Spoiled At American Dream Mall In New Jersey

We're getting ready to wind down the summer (boo hiss boo!) and that is not good for the mood. American Dream feels your pain so they are throwing The Anti-Bummer, End-of-Summer Bash, and you are invited! By the way, they are totally spoiling our teachers and you can still submit your favorite teacher to win!

The bash runs through August 25th making the 3-million square-foot entertainment and retail center your playground! They are hosting style and beauty events, shopping incentives, a school supply drive, and this really cool celebration of teachers.

The home base for the Anti-Bummer, End-of-Summer Bash is Level 1 of Court C, directly below the Coca-Cola Eats food court. Every Thursday from 2 pm to 5 pm, fabulous stores like Lush and Sephora, will offer mini-makeovers for back-to-school!

Plus, American Dream guests will get to spin the “Shop To Spin” wheel. Guests who spend $100 at any American Dream store will get a chance to spin American Dream’s giveaway wheel, winning prizes such as tickets to the Dream Wheel, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park Points Passes, and treats from Läderach, specials from DreamWorks Waterpark!

Now, this part is just for our teachers!

You can honor the best teachers in our community with American Dream’s “Treat Your Teacher” awards! “Treat Your Teacher” calls on parents, students, and loved ones to nominate their favorite teachers for a personal and classroom make-over!

American Dream is taking your submissions for your favorite teacher online by writing a short “Why my Teacher is the Best” essay. The winning teacher will receive all the elements needed to go back to school in style, including a $150 PRIMARK gift card, a $100 ULTA gift card, a $100 Walgreens gift card, a $100 gift card to Toys“R”Us and a $50 DUNKIN’ gift card. Nominate your favorite teacher here: AmericanDream.com/treat-your-teacher.

Also, American Dream is helping us give back by teaming up with Jersey Cares as an official drop-off location for the local non-profit’s 2022 school supply drive. Here is what they are collecting:

backpacks

folders

markers

pencils

Plus, American Dream is incentivizing shoppers to contribute supplies by giving everyone who donates a free six-point Points Pass to Nickelodeon Universe, the largest theme park in North America (one per guest). The supply drive will run from August 5th to August 18th with donation bins and shopping lists found at American Dream Guest Services desks as well as the DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe ticket counters. Be generous and nominate your teacher today!

These are some of your favorite teachers so far!

