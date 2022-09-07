Jennifer Lawrence Slams ‘Most Bizarre’ Rumor That She Slept With Harvey Weinstein

As part of Vogue's popular "73 Questions" series, Jennifer Lawrence took on mini golf in Williamsburg while she addressed how much fun she had with Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth on set of The Hunger Games movies, throwing up at her first Oscars after-party and so much more.

However, one of the most notable moments came when she addressed the rumor that she once slept with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, whose company produced Lawrence's 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook.

"What's the most bizarre thing that you've ever read about yourself?" the interviewer asked.

After a beat, she unflinchingly replied, "That I f---ed Harvey Weinstein."

The rumor originally popped up in 2018 when an anonymous actress filed a lawsuit against Weinstein. In it, she alleged he told her he had "slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar."

At the time, Lawrence denied the claim.

"My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein. I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women," she said in a statement to People.

Weinstein was infamously indicted on multiple rape charges after he was accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women. He is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.

During one of the many lawsuits filed against him, Weinstein's team attempted to name-drop famous actresses to support his case. At one point his team claimed Lawrence said "he had only ever been nice" to her.

"Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done, which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop," Lawrence said in a statement at the time.

"For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time's up," she added.

During her "73 Questions" interview, Lawrence also addressed Time's Up and the changes she's seen in Hollywood following the #MeToo movement.

"I've seen huge changes. Tremendous change," Lawrence said, adding, "Yes. And more representation."

Watch the full interview, below: