Jennifer Lawrence’s Family Farm Ravaged by Massive Fire

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm and summer camp in Kentucky was destroyed in a terrible fire.

On Saturday (November 28) the main barn of Camp Hi-Ho in Louisville, KY was engulfed in flames. Local news station WDRB reported that there was an unnamed female in the barn at the time of the fire, who was able to escape "without injury" and added that "some small pets" were removed, according to the Simpsonville Fire Department.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire," the official Camp Hi-Ho Facebook page shared. "We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls."

In an email obtained by TMZ, J. Law's brother, the owner and director of Camp Hi-Ho, Blaine Lawrence reached out to parents of campers promising to have the barn rebuilt and open by summer 2021, requesting donations to aid in rebuilding. The email reportedly details the damage, explaining that the barn lost in the fire housed his office space, stalls for their horses, an indoor riding area for kids, an indoor rock wall, a native wildlife display, an arts and crafts area and a garage with farm equipment and a nurse station.

Lawrence says there's still a lot that wasn't taken in the fire, including their outdoor sports court, their tree fort space, their pet barn, the lake area, the archery range, the animal pastures and outdoor horse-riding trails, a hen house and other campsites.

He notes that the family is devastated but thankful to have some parts of the camp still intact and that no human or animal was hurt.

The Hunger Games star is no stranger to Camp Hi-Ho, having made a few visits here and there since becoming famous.

The Simpsonville Fire and Rescue and the Kentucky State Fire Marshall are currently investigating the cause of the fire.