‘Don’t Look Up’ Teaser: Leo and JLaw Try to Save the World

Back in Hollywood’s Golden Age, MGM used to boast that its movies contained “more stars than there are in heaven.” A similar claim could be made about Don’t Look Up — Adam McKay’s new Netflix movie features Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the leads plus Timothee Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis, Melanie Lynskey, Himesh Patel, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

That tagline would be all the more ironic given the film’s subject matter, where one of those celestial bodies from the heavens falls to Earth. Only DiCaprio and Lawrence’s characters realize it’s coming, and they can’t convince anyone to care about it. (There may be a metaphor in here somewhere.) Watch the dark comedy’s star-studded first teaser below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!

Don’t Look Up premieres on Netflix on December 24.

