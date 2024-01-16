Our first snowfall of the year has given way to very icy conditions. The precipitation may have finally stopped Tuesday afternoon, but now there are worries about frigid temperatures causing all surfaces to refreeze overnight into Wednesday morning.

As a result, some school districts have already announced delayed openings or closures for Wednesday (January 17).

As of 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (January 16th), these are the latest school closings in our area for Wednesday:

Bucks County, Pa. School Closings for January 17, 2024

Bensalem Township Schools - 2-hour delay

Bucks County Technical High School - 2-hour delay

Middle Bucks Institute of Technology - 2-hour delay.

Pennridge School District - 2-hour delay

Neshaminy School District - 2-hour delay.

Mercer County, NJ School Closings for January 17, 2024

East Windsor Regional Schools - 1-hour delay

Ewing Public Schools - 90-minute delay

Hamilton Township Public Schools - Delayed opening

Lawrence Township Schools - 2-hour delay

Princeton Schools - 90-minute delay

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional - 90-minute delay

Trenton Public Schools - 90-minute delay

Burlington County, NJ School Closings for January 17, 2024

Burlington City Schools - 2-hour delay

Burlington Township Schools - 2-hour delay

Edgewater Park Schools - 2-hour delay

Haineport Township Schools - 2-hour delay

Lenape Regional Schools - 2-hour delay

Lumberton Township Schools - 2-hour delay

Maple Shade Schools - 2-hour delay

Medford Township Schools - 2-hour delay

Mount Holly Schools - 2-hour delay

Pemberton Schools - 2-hour delay

Rancocas Valley Schools - 2-hour delay

Shamong Township Schools - 2-hour delay

To see a complete list of closings in New Jersey, you can visit the closing page on the website of our sister station, New Jersey 101.5.

Meanwhile, you can click here to see a complete list of closings for Bucks County or Philadelphia.

