The girls and guys of the Jersey Shore have officially returned to their old stomping grounds all together and if you were down the shore this weekend, you may have spotted them!

MTV's Jersey Shore will go down in history as one of the most iconic reality TV shows of all time and if you're from Jersey, you either love this or you can't stand them.

Personally, I'm obsessed. I watch the old seasons and new seasons all the time. They were spotted down in Seaside Heights on the boardwalk yesterday. Snooki is my idol.

Snooki, JWoww, Angelina, Deena, Mike 'The Situation', Vinny, and even Sammi Sweetheart were all inside the Shore Store right on the boardwalk and posting a bunch of pictures during their trip. They went to go see their old boss from the show, Danny and even got the entire boardwalk experience.

Snooki and Jwoww even brought their kids along to ride some of the Casino Pier rides! It's always so cool to see even just one of the roommates back down the shore, but when a ton of them are hanging out on the Seaside Boardwalk, it's awesome.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is coming back soon for another season on Thursday, August 3rd on MTV.

Some familiar faces have made their way back onto the show like Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola. Sammi was on the original seasons of the series but did not return for the Family Vacation spinoff until now.

Jersey Shore's Deena and Snooki will release their new podcast 'The Meatball Pod' on August 3rd, 2023.

Snooki had made a post a week or so ago that she and her castmate/best friend Deena will be starting their new podcast called 'The Meatball Pod". They made an official Instagram for the show and it's going to premiere the same day as the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which is this 'Jerzday'.

Which Bars Featured on MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Are Still Open? We know the 'Jersey Shore' crew put these bars/clubs on the map, but which can you still visit over 10 years later?