Summer will be here soon and you know what that means, the start of road trip season.

I never thought I could do it. I'm not a patient person. The thought of a road trip didn't really appeal to me, until recently.

Last fall, my husband got tickets to a football game over Thanksgiving weekend in Michigan...we live in New Jersey. With it being a holiday weekend airline tickets were very expensive and we couldn't take the chance of flights being delayed or canceled.

I reluctantly agreed to road trip, a 8-10 hour drive, depending on how many bathroom breaks we had to take.

Long story short, I loved it. I never knew how nice the rest stops in Pennsylvania are. They were awesome. Some had historical facts about the state. There were cool maps. Comfortable seating. Great restaurants. Who knew? I sure didn't.

Do you know the rules of rest stops in Pennsylvania? Are you allowed to sleep at one?

I did some research and found out that there are 17 rest stops, or service areas, on the PA Turnpike.

The website, Roadtrippers, looked at each state's rules when it comes to needing to get some sleep at rest stops.

In Pennsylvania, you're allowed to park and rest for 2 hours in a 24-hour period in all PennDOT managed rest areas.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike lets you stay and rest for 24 hours. You can't set up camp or anything like that. There are no tents allowed, but you can get some sleep if you need to. of course, you'd be more comfortable in an RV. Remember this is only at service areas run by the PA Turnpike Commission.

To see the rules in other states, click here.

Happy napping!

