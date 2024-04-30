On the Chopping Block: Rite Aid is Closing 2 More New Jersey Stores – Here’s Where

Another sweep of Rite Aid closures in New Jersey have just been announced.

in March, the pharmacy company announced plans to close 77 stores nationwide this year, including 6 in New Jersey, some of which closed almost immediately since the announcement. They were located in Bayonne, Clementon, Haddon Township, Logan Township, Newark and Newton.

Shortly after the announcement that those 6 New Jersey Rite Aid stores would close, another one followed soon after, the one at 7835 Maple Avenue in Pennsauken. Closing May 19.

4 more locations in the Philadelphia region have also just closed earlier this month.

Now, 2 more Rite Aid Stores are on the chopping block in New Jersey, according to 42Freeway.

2090 Erial Clementon Rd, Sicklerville NJ

The Rite Aid located at 2090 Erial Clementon Rd in the Erial section of Gloucester County will close on June 16. The pharmacy section will close on May 14. Closing signs have already been put uo and closing sales have already been underway.

1881 N Black Horse Pike - Williamstown, NJ

The Rite Aid located at 1881 N Black Horse Pike in Williamstown will close similarly close on June 19. The pharmacy section will close on May 21.

Rite Aid continues to struggle

It doesn't look at though Rite Aid is bouncing back from these nationwide closings anytime soon. In the face of competition from Walgreens and CVS, the company's falling sales have proven to be detrimental. They were forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last fall.

So far, this makes well over 400 stores Rite Aid has decided to close since October.

Has your local Rite Aid closed yet or is it still hanging on?

