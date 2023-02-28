I’ve been watching Jersey Shore for years and it’s for sure one of my comfort shows at this point. I remember being younger and getting so excited to turn 21 and hopefully get a chance to check out some of the bars and clubs that the Jersey Shore crew were regulars at.

Although some time has passed since the good ole days of the beginning of the MTV show, there are still a ton of places you can go check out that still have their doors open where the cast would party regularly.

Although there are a few that are open to this day, there are a few that are closed for good.

"Jersey Shore" Soundtrack Release Party Getty Images loading...

It’s sad to know that we won’t get to experience or recreate their drunken moments at some of the now-closed bars, but there are still plenty of places to check out that were a part of the cast's old stomping grounds.

Now that winter is on its way out, the tourists will start making their way down the shore to get the full Jersey Shore experience. If I were from out of town and were a huge fan of the show, I’d want to know in advance which bars from the show I’d actually be able to check out.

If I were coming from far away and was looking to have a ‘Meatball Day’ like Snooki and Deena, I would have those iconic stops from the show planned out. So, which bars that were frequently featured on Jersey Shore are still open?

Which Bars Featured on MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Are Still Open? We know the 'Jersey Shore' crew put these bars/clubs on the map, but which can you still visit over 10 years later?