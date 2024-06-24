I’m sure we’ve all been tempted to vacation in Seaside Heights, NJ, and live out our Jersey Shore dreams, but did you know you can stay in the actual house?

Jersey Shore premiered on MTV back in 2009 and ever since then, the house they used for filming in Seaside Heights has become an iconic part of pop culture.

People travel from all over the country to not only visit the iconic Jersey Shore but to visit the house where the show was filmed in as well.

You can not only tour the house by entering through the iconic Shore Store entrance but also the houses available to rent out if you want to live out your guido dreams of fist-pumping down the shore.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

If renting this iconic piece of MTV culture is sparking your interest, you have to save up at least a few thousand before making any moves on renting out this place. As of right now, the Jersey Shore House is going for $3,500 a night.

I completely get that this is a famous house and that it’s connected to the boardwalk, but this price is crazy! I thought renting a house down the shore that costs about $2,000 per week was a lot before I found out the price per night here!

It does come with some good perks though. You’ll get to live like you’re on your own personal Jersey Shore episode for your stay and the house fits up to 12 guests, so if you find 11 of your closest friends that’s only about $292 for the night.

The house has 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, so there’s more than enough space for the guidos and guidettes in your life. If you’re looking to rent this place out and have one last crazy night during the show for the summer, you can submit a form to rent here!

Rent The Jersey Shore House This Summer in Seaside The Jersey Shore house is available to rent, and it's not to late to book your stay for the summer! Gallery Credit: Gianna