Is it time to cue the Jaws theme music off the coast of this Jersey shore? Maybe!

It sure looks like someone might need a bigger boat if they're planning on heading out to sea in New Jersey, because a group of fishermen think they just saw a huge great white shark!

Yep, a Great White Shark. The most-notorious and most-feared of all the shark species.

The fishermen of Pearson’s Pursuit Inshore Fishing went sailing out to Sea Isle Ridge, about 22 miles off the Atlantic City shore over the weekend, and caught some fascinating pictures of what could be a 15 foot long great white shark, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.

The fishing group saw the dark mass beneath the surface of the water nearby their boat, which is when they snapped the photos. They posted pictures of their deep water discovery on their Facebook page. And woah!

If you have thalassophobia (aka the fear of large things underwater), close your eyes!

Its dorsal fin is the most visible part of the shark, but in one of the pictures you can see just how massive the shark's head looks beneath the water!

Twenty-two miles is far enough away for us not to be immediately alarmed, but that distance is still relatively light work for great white sharks, which can travel up to about 50 miles per day according to SharkDivingUnlimited.com:

"They need to be able to travel so far for two reasons. Firstly, to migrate to new hunting grounds where food is more plentiful. Secondly, as ram ventilators, great whites need to be constantly on the move in order to breathe."

Does it look like a great white shark to you? Keep your eyes peeled if you're on the water!

