Oh, I've been waiting for this news.

If you're a fan of MTV's Jersey Shore, you probably were too. People magazine just revealed it.

Sammi Sweetheart is pregnant

As you may know, Sammi Giancola aka Sammi Sweetheart, is pregnant.

Yay. It finally happened. I'm so happy for her and her fiance, Justin May.

If you're not familiar with Sammi's past, let me fill you in.

Sammi was in a relationship with Jersey Shore costar, Ronnie

Sammi and Ronnie met while doing the show and fell in love. It turned out to be an awful relationship.

Sammi finally got away from Ron (they were on and off A LOT) and eventually left the show to leave the toxic vibes behind her.

It was a smart move but Jersey Shore fans missed her.

Sammi rejoined the show in the Family Vacation era.

During the show, she revealed her years of struggling with infertility and her journey to have a baby.

Sammi previously suffered a miscarriage

My heart broke when she shared she had suffered a devastating miscarriage.

The happy news of her long-awaited pregnancy came in February.

The post was captioned, "We've been keeping a little secret." So exciting.

Fast forward a few months.

Sammi & Justin just had a gender reveal party in Seaside

Sammi and Justin just had a gender reveal party (May 15) in Seaside, where Sammi and her Jersey Shore castmates spent so much time...and the place Sammi and Justin met.

They all gathered at Lobster Lounge (with beautiful ocean views) to find out if the baby is a boy or a girl.

Boy and Girl were spelled out in huge, lighted Marquee letters. There were tons of pink and blue balloons along with what looked like hundreds of pink and blue roses.

Sammi is having a baby boy

And, the blue powder from canons let the crowd know it's a BOY!

Sammi spoke exclusively to People magazine and said she had a feeling it was a boy.

"I think we were just happy to have a healthy baby. We didn't care about gender at all, but we kind of had a feeling what it was," Giancola said.

Sammi is due to have her baby boy in August. I can't wait to hear what they name him.

To read more of the People article on this happy news, click here.

