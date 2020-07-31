Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 31, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
8 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 5:42a
|Low
Fri 11:57a
|High
Fri 6:12p
|Low
Sat 12:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:16a
|Low
Fri 11:21a
|High
Fri 5:46p
|Low
Sat 12:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:30a
|Low
Fri 11:33a
|High
Fri 6:00p
|Low
Sat 12:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:12a
|Low
Fri 11:25a
|High
Fri 5:42p
|Low
Sat 12:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:22a
|Low
Fri 4:02p
|High
Fri 9:52p
|Low
Sat 4:52a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:35a
|Low
Fri 11:48a
|High
Fri 6:02p
|Low
Sat 12:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 8:29a
|Low
Fri 3:36p
|High
Fri 8:59p
|Low
Sat 4:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:19a
|Low
Fri 12:12p
|High
Fri 6:48p
|Low
Sat 1:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:28a
|Low
Fri 11:26a
|High
Fri 5:59p
|Low
Sat 12:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 5:49a
|Low
Fri 11:42a
|High
Fri 6:26p
|Low
Sat 12:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:40a
|Low
Fri 11:31a
|High
Fri 6:10p
|Low
Sat 12:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:33a
|Low
Fri 12:26p
|High
Fri 7:03p
|Low
Sat 1:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers this morning. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft, building to 6 ft after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).