Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 4, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 87°
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:59a
|Low
Fri 4:13p
|High
Fri 10:13p
|Low
Sat 4:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:33a
|Low
Fri 3:37p
|High
Fri 9:47p
|Low
Sat 3:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:47a
|Low
Fri 3:49p
|High
Fri 10:01p
|Low
Sat 4:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:29a
|Low
Fri 3:41p
|High
Fri 9:43p
|Low
Sat 3:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:00a
|High
Fri 1:39p
|Low
Fri 8:18p
|High
Sat 1:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:50a
|Low
Fri 4:06p
|High
Fri 10:05p
|Low
Sat 4:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:34a
|High
Fri 12:46p
|Low
Fri 7:52p
|High
Sat 1:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:34a
|Low
Fri 4:32p
|High
Fri 10:44p
|Low
Sat 4:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:35a
|Low
Fri 3:43p
|High
Fri 9:49p
|Low
Sat 4:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:01a
|Low
Fri 4:00p
|High
Fri 10:19p
|Low
Sat 4:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:40a
|Low
Fri 3:41p
|High
Fri 9:55p
|Low
Sat 4:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:40a
|Low
Fri 4:43p
|High
Fri 10:57p
|Low
Sat 5:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds after midnight.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.
SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).