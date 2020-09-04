Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 4, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 87° Winds From the West

9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:59a Low

Fri 4:13p High

Fri 10:13p Low

Sat 4:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:33a Low

Fri 3:37p High

Fri 9:47p Low

Sat 3:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:47a Low

Fri 3:49p High

Fri 10:01p Low

Sat 4:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:29a Low

Fri 3:41p High

Fri 9:43p Low

Sat 3:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:00a High

Fri 1:39p Low

Fri 8:18p High

Sat 1:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:50a Low

Fri 4:06p High

Fri 10:05p Low

Sat 4:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:34a High

Fri 12:46p Low

Fri 7:52p High

Sat 1:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:34a Low

Fri 4:32p High

Fri 10:44p Low

Sat 4:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:35a Low

Fri 3:43p High

Fri 9:49p Low

Sat 4:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:01a Low

Fri 4:00p High

Fri 10:19p Low

Sat 4:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:40a Low

Fri 3:41p High

Fri 9:55p Low

Sat 4:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:40a Low

Fri 4:43p High

Fri 10:57p Low

Sat 5:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds after midnight.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).