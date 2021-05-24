Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 24, 2021

Red flags on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Ceders Beach Patrol)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature63° - 67°
WindsFrom the East
12 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature57° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:13pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 6:28a		Low
Mon 12:49p		High
Mon 7:01p		Low
Tue 1:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:02a		Low
Mon 12:13p		High
Mon 6:35p		Low
Tue 12:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:16a		Low
Mon 12:25p		High
Mon 6:49p		Low
Tue 1:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:58a		Low
Mon 12:17p		High
Mon 6:31p		Low
Tue 1:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:08a		Low
Mon 4:54p		High
Mon 10:41p		Low
Tue 5:37a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:21a		Low
Mon 12:41p		High
Mon 6:53p		Low
Tue 1:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 9:15a		Low
Mon 4:28p		High
Mon 9:48p		Low
Tue 5:11a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 7:09a		Low
Mon 1:09p		High
Mon 7:40p		Low
Tue 1:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:05a		Low
Mon 12:14p		High
Mon 6:38p		Low
Tue 1:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 6:35a		Low
Mon 12:38p		High
Mon 7:08p		Low
Tue 1:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:16a		Low
Mon 12:22p		High
Mon 6:45p		Low
Tue 1:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 7:15a		Low
Mon 1:14p		High
Mon 7:45p		Low
Tue 2:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top