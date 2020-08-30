Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 30, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 79°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 6:27a
|Low
Sun 12:36p
|High
Sun 6:48p
|Low
Mon 1:16a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:01a
|Low
Sun 12:00p
|High
Sun 6:22p
|Low
Mon 12:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:15a
|Low
Sun 12:12p
|High
Sun 6:36p
|Low
Mon 12:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:57a
|Low
Sun 12:04p
|High
Sun 6:18p
|Low
Mon 12:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:07a
|Low
Sun 4:41p
|High
Sun 10:28p
|Low
Mon 5:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:16a
|Low
Sun 12:26p
|High
Sun 6:37p
|Low
Mon 1:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 9:14a
|Low
Sun 4:15p
|High
Sun 9:35p
|Low
Mon 4:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 6:57a
|Low
Sun 12:50p
|High
Sun 7:20p
|Low
Mon 1:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:15a
|Low
Sun 12:09p
|High
Sun 6:34p
|Low
Mon 12:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 6:33a
|Low
Sun 12:24p
|High
Sun 7:02p
|Low
Mon 1:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:27a
|Low
Sun 12:17p
|High
Sun 6:49p
|Low
Mon 1:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 7:18a
|Low
Sun 1:11p
|High
Sun 7:41p
|Low
Mon 2:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late in the evening, then 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).