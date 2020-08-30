Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 30, 2020

(Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature78° - 81°
WindsFrom the Northwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature73° - 79°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 6:27a		Low
Sun 12:36p		High
Sun 6:48p		Low
Mon 1:16a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:01a		Low
Sun 12:00p		High
Sun 6:22p		Low
Mon 12:40a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:15a		Low
Sun 12:12p		High
Sun 6:36p		Low
Mon 12:52a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:57a		Low
Sun 12:04p		High
Sun 6:18p		Low
Mon 12:44a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 10:07a		Low
Sun 4:41p		High
Sun 10:28p		Low
Mon 5:21a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:16a		Low
Sun 12:26p		High
Sun 6:37p		Low
Mon 1:17a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 9:14a		Low
Sun 4:15p		High
Sun 9:35p		Low
Mon 4:55a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 6:57a		Low
Sun 12:50p		High
Sun 7:20p		Low
Mon 1:44a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:15a		Low
Sun 12:09p		High
Sun 6:34p		Low
Mon 12:57a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 6:33a		Low
Sun 12:24p		High
Sun 7:02p		Low
Mon 1:20a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:27a		Low
Sun 12:17p		High
Sun 6:49p		Low
Mon 1:14a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 7:18a		Low
Sun 1:11p		High
Sun 7:41p		Low
Mon 2:02a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late in the evening, then 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Townsquare New Jersey Source: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 30, 2020
Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top