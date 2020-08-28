LG Created a Battery Powered Face Mask

I think we can all say, that this pandemic sucks. Yup, it sucks! There may be days where I try to find the silver lining and that I am able to spend more time at home with my family, or that I am saving money because we didn't go on vacation this year. But, bottom line, this pandemic sucks. I mean, having to disinfect everything all the time, and having to wear a face mask everywhere is just so annoying. I do what the law says and never go anywhere without it, but it's itches my face, I fog up my sunglasses and it's a pain in the butt. However, face masks are something that I and many medical experts feel will be around for a while.

According to LG, they've created a mask with two H13 HEPA filters, that will make it easier for you to breathe while wearing it. LG says it will allow you to breathe in clean and fresh air. The filters can be replaced and there's even an app you can download that will alert you when it's time to replace it. It is battery powered and the battery lasts for about 8 hours. They say this mask can be worn in or outside comfortably, but wow. This mask looks huge in pictures, you can see more here. Even though this mask is made by an extremely reputable tech company, we're not sure if this mask is safe for use yet.

For more info about these masks, visit LG's website.