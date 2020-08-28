Celebrate Sunflowers at Johnson’s Corner Farm in Medford

Johnson's Corner Farm's is getting ready for its End of Summer Sunflower Celebration. It starts Monday and lasts just one week.

Johnson's Corner Farm says your $8 admission fee will allow you to stroll through its Sunflower Trail. You'll also get a hayride to the Sunflower Fields. (And make sure you have your phone because there's sure to be lots of great opportunities for some amazing IG pics).

If you want to take some sunflowers home with you, Johnson's says you'll need to reserve a "picking time." Picked sunflowers are $1 each.

This special event is happening each day next week between 5-7pm and reservations are required. Click here for more info.

FALL HARVEST IS COMING SOON

In an email to its customers, Johnson's Corner Farm announced that its Fall Harvest will be happening weekends starting Sept. 12 and going through Nov. 1.

In the email, Johnson's says it is "planning for a fun, safe, and delicious

fall season" that will be "as fun and memorable as past years, without compromising safety."

Johnson's also says that there will be less picking times this year than in the past so that there can be safe social distancing in lines and in the fields. Plus, face masks are required at all times on the farm and hand wash stations will be available in the picking fields.

Johnson's Corner Farm is located at 133 Church Road in Medford, NJ. For more info on everything happening at the farm, click here.