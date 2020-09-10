Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 10, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 83°
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 7:30a
|High
Thu 2:01p
|Low
Thu 9:05p
|High
Fri 2:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:54a
|High
Thu 1:35p
|Low
Thu 8:29p
|High
Fri 2:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:06a
|High
Thu 1:49p
|Low
Thu 8:41p
|High
Fri 2:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:58a
|High
Thu 1:31p
|Low
Thu 8:33p
|High
Fri 2:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:32a
|Low
Thu 11:35a
|High
Thu 5:41p
|Low
Fri 1:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:41a
|High
Thu 1:57p
|Low
Thu 9:00p
|High
Fri 2:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 11:09a
|High
Thu 4:48p
|Low
Fri 12:44a
|High
Fri 5:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:19a
|High
Thu 3:00p
|Low
Thu 9:37p
|High
Fri 3:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:12a
|High
Thu 1:47p
|Low
Thu 8:32p
|High
Fri 2:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:32a
|High
Thu 2:16p
|Low
Thu 8:51p
|High
Fri 2:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:29a
|High
Thu 1:53p
|Low
Thu 8:31p
|High
Fri 2:21a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:26a
|High
Thu 2:57p
|Low
Thu 9:25p
|High
Fri 3:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog early this morning. Showers likely this morning. A chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning, then 1 to 3 NM this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SUN: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
MON: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).