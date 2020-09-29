Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Yellow flag flies on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect from this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature72° - 77°
WindsFrom the South
14 - 25 mph (Gust 32 mph)
12 - 22 knots (Gust 28 knots)
Waves3 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature68° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 6:55a		Low
Tue 1:05p		High
Tue 7:10p		Low
Wed 1:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:29a		Low
Tue 12:29p		High
Tue 6:44p		Low
Wed 12:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:43a		Low
Tue 12:41p		High
Tue 6:58p		Low
Wed 1:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:25a		Low
Tue 12:33p		High
Tue 6:40p		Low
Wed 12:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:35a		Low
Tue 5:10p		High
Tue 10:50p		Low
Wed 5:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:44a		Low
Tue 12:57p		High
Tue 7:00p		Low
Wed 1:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 9:42a		Low
Tue 4:44p		High
Tue 9:57p		Low
Wed 5:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 7:24a		Low
Tue 1:21p		High
Tue 7:40p		Low
Wed 1:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:41a		Low
Tue 12:41p		High
Tue 6:54p		Low
Wed 1:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 6:58a		Low
Tue 12:58p		High
Tue 7:20p		Low
Wed 1:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:53a		Low
Tue 12:50p		High
Tue 7:09p		Low
Wed 1:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 7:45a		Low
Tue 1:43p		High
Tue 8:01p		Low
Wed 2:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers late in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Townsquare New Jersey Source: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top