Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

Small Craft Advisory in effect from this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 77° Winds From the South

14 - 25 mph (Gust 32 mph)

12 - 22 knots (Gust 28 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 68° - 72°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 6:55a Low

Tue 1:05p High

Tue 7:10p Low

Wed 1:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:29a Low

Tue 12:29p High

Tue 6:44p Low

Wed 12:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:43a Low

Tue 12:41p High

Tue 6:58p Low

Wed 1:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:25a Low

Tue 12:33p High

Tue 6:40p Low

Wed 12:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:35a Low

Tue 5:10p High

Tue 10:50p Low

Wed 5:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:44a Low

Tue 12:57p High

Tue 7:00p Low

Wed 1:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 9:42a Low

Tue 4:44p High

Tue 9:57p Low

Wed 5:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:24a Low

Tue 1:21p High

Tue 7:40p Low

Wed 1:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:41a Low

Tue 12:41p High

Tue 6:54p Low

Wed 1:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 6:58a Low

Tue 12:58p High

Tue 7:20p Low

Wed 1:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:53a Low

Tue 12:50p High

Tue 7:09p Low

Wed 1:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:45a Low

Tue 1:43p High

Tue 8:01p Low

Wed 2:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers late in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).