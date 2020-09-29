Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
- Small Craft Advisory in effect from this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 77°
|Winds
|From the South
14 - 25 mph (Gust 32 mph)
12 - 22 knots (Gust 28 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 6:55a
|Low
Tue 1:05p
|High
Tue 7:10p
|Low
Wed 1:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:29a
|Low
Tue 12:29p
|High
Tue 6:44p
|Low
Wed 12:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:43a
|Low
Tue 12:41p
|High
Tue 6:58p
|Low
Wed 1:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:25a
|Low
Tue 12:33p
|High
Tue 6:40p
|Low
Wed 12:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:35a
|Low
Tue 5:10p
|High
Tue 10:50p
|Low
Wed 5:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:44a
|Low
Tue 12:57p
|High
Tue 7:00p
|Low
Wed 1:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 9:42a
|Low
Tue 4:44p
|High
Tue 9:57p
|Low
Wed 5:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:24a
|Low
Tue 1:21p
|High
Tue 7:40p
|Low
Wed 1:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:41a
|Low
Tue 12:41p
|High
Tue 6:54p
|Low
Wed 1:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 6:58a
|Low
Tue 12:58p
|High
Tue 7:20p
|Low
Wed 1:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:53a
|Low
Tue 12:50p
|High
Tue 7:09p
|Low
Wed 1:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:45a
|Low
Tue 1:43p
|High
Tue 8:01p
|Low
Wed 2:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers late in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).