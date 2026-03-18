The excitement is building in Newtown for the new PJ Whelihan's Pub and Restaurant. According to the Patch, it could be opening in the next couple of months, and some changes to the space are planned. Renovations will begin soon. Keep reading for more details.

New PJ Whelihan's in Newtown, PA given final approval

The popular restaurant, with locations scattered throughout PA and NJ, will be taking over the former Iron Hill Brewery spot, which closed abruptly back in September of 2025, in the Village at Newtown shopping center. The final approval by the Newtown Board of Supervisors has been given, so it's full speed ahead for the transformation.

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The Vice President of Development with the PJW Restaurant Group, David Chojnowski, says they're keeping most of the space the same with "light renovations."

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The bar on the wall is going to stay the same instead of PJ Whelihan's typical island bar. The dining area layout will stay the same, but the seating in the bar area will be changing. In an effort to keep the bar area less crowded, many of the booths will be replaced with high-top tables. The bar will serve more than a dozen draft beers and cocktails.

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P.J. Whelihan's in Newtown is hoping to open its doors in May

"We are very excited to be coming to Newtown. If you look at our locations on a map, Bucks County is a big hole. We have been looking to come here for quite some time, and Newtown was the bullseye," Chojnowski said. He also said they're hoping to open sometime in May, if all goes smoothly.

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If you're not familiar, PJ Whelihan's is known for its wings and choice of ten sauces, ranging from mild to hot. There's a wing of the month...this month it's Cinnamon Crunch wings. There are also burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, dips, nachos...many of your favorite bar foods, and of course, desserts. Check out the complete menu HERE.

PJ Whelihan's is coming soon to the bustling Village at Newtown shopping center, located on South Eagle Road in Newtown.

For more information, click HERE.