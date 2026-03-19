Oh, you're going to love this. Cookie Head is celebrating its grand opening in Richboro on Saturday (March 21), and that means free treats for you, well, if you're one of the first 100 customers. Keep reading for more details.

Cookie Head is opening in the Richboro Plaza Shopping Center in Richboro, PA

BluePrint Cookies is rebranding and has transitioned to Cookie Head. It's even better than it was before. The first Cookie Head location opened in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, a few weeks ago, and now Cookie Head is opening at 1079 Second Street Pike in Richboro. It's in the Richboro Plaza Shopping Center, next to House of Bridals, where Striff's Cafe used to be. It's kind of a re-grand opening.

READ MORE: Popular NJ restaurant/bar expanding to Bucks County

Cookie Head Richboro announced its Grand Opening on Facebook. The celebration starts at 11 AM. You'd better get there early. When Cookie Head opened in Hamilton Township, NJ, the line wrapped around the building. Save the date. It's this Saturday, March 21.

The Facebook post reads, "It's your time, Richboro, PA! Get ready to PARTY! This Saturday, 3/21, we're officially opening Cookie Head Richboro and celebrating the start of a whole new chapter. Before we turn the excitement all the way up, we're kickiing things off with a GRAND (re) OPENING you don't want to miss."

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The first 100 customers get a free soft serve with a mini cookie on top (with a purchase). The first 25 customers will receive an exclusive tote bag, and 1 lucky customer will win free cookies for a year. Wow.

READ MORE: P.J. Whelihan's opening new Bucks County location

Cookie Head via Facebook Cookie Head via Facebook loading...

Cookie Head serves desserts, soft serve, shakes, and coffee. Cookie Head Richboro is located at 1079 Second Street Pike in Richboro, PA 18954. The grand opening celebration is Saturday, March 21 at 11 AM. Be there.