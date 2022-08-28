No one ever wants to let go of summer in New Jersey. We live for the beaches the boardwalks and the amazing restaurants at the Jersey Shore.

Photo by Anton Mislawsky on Unsplash Photo by Anton Mislawsky on Unsplash loading...

Well, it’s time for all of us to realize that the summer of 2022 is quickly winding down, so we need to get some things checked off our bucket lists before it’s too late. We thought we would help with a quick list of the 5 Jersey Shore restaurants you can’t miss before summer ends. You may not get to all of them, but you can certainly try.

Shrimp Box, Point Pleasant Beach. It’s hard to call this restaurant underrated since so many people love it, but the seafood is absolutely amazing and the staff and view just can’t be beaten.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Bahr’s, Highlands. This restaurant was incredibly popular for decades, long before it was immortalized in a Super Bowl commercial. Great food and an amazing view make it a must for this list.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Martell's Tiki Bar, Point Pleasant Beach. No one expects candlelight here, but it’s a perfect spot for a burger, some great music, and a wonderful summer meal.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Brandi, Belmar. If you’re ready for some romance, some amazing food, and an incredible ambiance, then don’t miss this great restaurant tucked away in Belmar.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Xina, Toms River. If you’re looking for some amazing sushi, you can grab it just before the bridge that leads you into Seaside. Everything they make is fresh and absolutely delicious.

Lou Russo, Townsquare Media Lou Russo, Townsquare Media loading...

These are certainly not the only great Jersey Shore restaurants out there, but we are running out our time, so get to as many as you can before summer is in our rear-view mirror. Enjoy!

New Jersey Has Some Of The Best Mozzarella In The World

Where To Get The Best Ice Cream At The Jersey Shore Ice cream is VERY important.